Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman Sells 500 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.42, for a total transaction of C$18,210.00.
Russel Metals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$37.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
