SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $131.52 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

