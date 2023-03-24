Saitama Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $85.89 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00199141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,848.38 or 1.00064795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00208243 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,708,422.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

