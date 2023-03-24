Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 3,671 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Brian Millham sold 271 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89.

On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $186.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 892.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

