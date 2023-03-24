Samir Aziz Manji Buys 10,000 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$7.53 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$7.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$868.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

