Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.48

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 82229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

