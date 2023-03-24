Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.30 and traded as low as $24.62. Saputo shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

