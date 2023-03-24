Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $65,074.32 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,251,850 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00500497 USD and is down -28.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

