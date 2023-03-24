Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.26 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.