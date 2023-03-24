Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4,057.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $32,575,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 102,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

