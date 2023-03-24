Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 170,592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 494.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

