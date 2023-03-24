Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $63.64. 142,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,042. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

