Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 1,980,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

