Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

