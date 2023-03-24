Scotiabank Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$83.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

