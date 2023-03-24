Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.03

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.03 and traded as low as $25.30. Security Federal shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 530 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter.

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

