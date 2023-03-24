Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Down 0.4%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Seneca Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

