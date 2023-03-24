Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 359,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,893,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,179.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $266.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

