Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after buying an additional 204,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

