Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Seeyond lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

