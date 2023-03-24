Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
