Shiba Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.27 billion and $200.51 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,608,985,652,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,543,797,595,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was launched as a community project in 2020 by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. It features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has a circulating supply of one quadrillion tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash (LEASH), the native currency of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap); and Bone (BONE), the governance token. The ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an upcoming Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called the DoggyDAO. SHIB was created as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building and has over one million holders on the Ethereum network. It differs from Dogecoin in that it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has a number of tokens and applications surrounding it that do not support DOGE.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

