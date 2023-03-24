Sigma Healthcare Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Sigma Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.
About Sigma Healthcare
