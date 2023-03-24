Signify Wealth Has $13.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signify Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 11.6% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signify Wealth owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BIV stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 502,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,073. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
