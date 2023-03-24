SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $164.10 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $575.33 million and $164.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00031188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00200560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,509.65 or 1.00043272 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4772364 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $171,554,635.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.