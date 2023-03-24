Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 148,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 726,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

