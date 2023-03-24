SL Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $62.52 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

