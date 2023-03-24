SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,355. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after buying an additional 145,099 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

