Smart Block Chain City Price Hits $0.10 (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $309.62 million and $21,897.34 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

