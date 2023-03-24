SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Up 8.1%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 118,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 983,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
