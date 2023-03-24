SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Up 8.1%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 118,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 983,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

