Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $8,230,746.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $136.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,642,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,794. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

