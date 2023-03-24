Socha Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Socha Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Price Performance

BATS:PSMJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. 3,624 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

