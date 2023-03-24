Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Trading 1.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.51. 22,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 521,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 19,770 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,181,468 shares of company stock worth $191,218,591. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 2,204,445 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after buying an additional 215,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after buying an additional 129,453 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

