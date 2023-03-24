SPACE ID 24 Hour Volume Tops $540.22 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $143.08 million and approximately $540.22 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00357159 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.91 or 0.25959546 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.53190979 USD and is up 15.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $805,684,839.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.