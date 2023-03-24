SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

