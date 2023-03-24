SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 79,705 shares.The stock last traded at $66.46 and had previously closed at $66.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.