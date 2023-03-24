SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,898. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

