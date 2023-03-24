Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £120.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($148.19).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($152.28) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 0.6 %

SPX opened at £113.25 ($139.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,725.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of £116.64 and a 200-day moving average of £111.27. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($110.62) and a 52 week high of £131.40 ($161.37).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($135.94), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($246,332.31). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($137.03), for a total transaction of £829,262.56 ($1,018,374.75). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($135.94), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($246,332.31). Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.