Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $188.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of -130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.