Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 119,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $32.68 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.