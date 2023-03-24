Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

