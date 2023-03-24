Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

