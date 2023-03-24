Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,900 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

