Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 8,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

