Spring Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 4.5% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $88.00. 1,678,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

