Spring Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Caterpillar makes up 0.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,250. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.83 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

