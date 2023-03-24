Square Token (SQUA) Price Hits $30.15

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 89.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $62.36 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $30.15 or 0.00108036 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 30.33897577 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,995,785.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

