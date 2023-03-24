Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STGW. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.
Stagwell Stock Performance
Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell
In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,304,577 shares of company stock valued at $104,838,430. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth $10,315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 351,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stagwell by 1,560.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 285,713 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
