Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STGW. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,304,577 shares of company stock valued at $104,838,430. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth $10,315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 351,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stagwell by 1,560.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 285,713 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.