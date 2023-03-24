State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.68.

Shares of STT opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

