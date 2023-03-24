State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.68.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of STT opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
