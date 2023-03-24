Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.85 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $106.84 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00198300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,054.61 or 0.99912311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,433,794.429542 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02724677 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,804,316.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.